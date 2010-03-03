Find a Better Price on Banks

Let’s say you need to buy a CD from a bank. Did you know the interest rate can vary up to two percentage points? I didn’t. I thought they were commodities that were pretty much the same price at every bank. I learned that by visiting MoneyAisle.com and talking with Mukesh Chatter, CEO of neoSAEJ, who showed me how his system pits 85 to 100 banks against each other in a reverse auction, I get the best return out there. Now THIS is banking done right!