advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The State of The One Laptop Per Child (OLPC) Project

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

It’s been a while since we’ve heard what is happening inside the One Laptop Per Child project. Here we meet Chuck Kane, president of OLPC, and he tells us about why they went with Microsoft and gives us an update on the project. One thing we learn is that they are bringing back the “give one, get one” program that was very popular.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life