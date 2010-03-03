advertisement
Inside the One Laptop Per Child’s Wireless Features

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

One of the neatest features is the wireless technology that’s built into the OLPC laptop. It works even where there isn’t a wifi cloud available and builds its own mesh, along with some unique features. Here Michail Blestas, VP of Advanced Technology and Connectivity on the One Laptop Per Child project, talks to me about some of the unique wireless and power saving features inside the OLPC.

