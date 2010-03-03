advertisement
Putting Better Data Into Video

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

EveryZing has built a system/player that lets content producers put better metadata into video streams, so they are easier to find and interact with. Here Thomas Wilde, CEO of EveryZing, shows us their latest offerings and talks with us about the video marketplace.

