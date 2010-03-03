advertisement
Rackspace Buys Its Way Into Cloud-Based Storage

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Rackspace last week bought Jungle Disk which lets you store files up on a data center on the Internet. That protects your data in case your computers get stolen or, worse, you have a fire that destroys your computers. Here you meet John Engates, CTO of Rackspace, and Dave Wright, CEO of Jungle Disk, who tell us why they’ve joined forces and what this means for their customers.

