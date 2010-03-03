advertisement
Rackspace Acquires SliceHost To Engage Cloud-Based Businesses

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Rackspace last week bought SliceHost, which enables them to more effectively compete with Amazon and Microsoft in the area of cloud-based web services. Here Matt Tanase and Jason Seats, co-founders of SliceHost explain why they are going to Rackspace and what that means for their businesses.

