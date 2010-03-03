advertisement
Demo of World Golf Tour Online Free Golf Game

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Here Chad Nelson, President of World Golf Tour, gives us a tour of its free golf game that you play online against other people. Pretty cool technology and unique game play because they use actual photography of actual courses, along with some really cool modeling. Chad explains how it works here.

