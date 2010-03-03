advertisement
A “Juicier” Silicon Valley Startup

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Silicon Valley used to be the home to the world’s best orchards before tech companies paved it over. So when I heard about Maverick Brands, a new Palo Alto startup that’s making juice under the Sunkist Naturals brand I wanted to learn more and here’s President Mark Shaw to tell us all about what they are doing and how they got on 5, 000 grocery store shelves in less than a year.

