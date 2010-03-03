advertisement
Recording The World’s Best Live Music

By Robert Scoble

He’s worked in the recording studio of Austin City Limits since the show started back in the 1970s but here we record David Hough, Audio Director, talking about his experiences. Why do this? We’re getting around and meeting people who do different jobs. Thank you to Scott Carroll of AMD for connecting us.

