Entrepreneur in China Gives Companies Insights to Bloggers

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

On our recent trip to China we met Lucas Englehardt, co-founder and CEO of BloggerInsight which pays bloggers to help companies get insight to the Chinese marketplace. That is interesting and all, but Lucas also gives us a great look into what’s happening in the Chinese marketplace.

