Matt Mullenweg Reveals Future of WordPress – Part 1

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

When I visited the US Capitol and walked into the Speaker of the House’s office I saw Nancy Pelosi’s PR person using WordPress. Now THAT is publishing power and gives you an idea of why WordPress is so important to the world. Here I talk with Matt Mullenweg, founder of Automattic, the company that both holds his name as well as produces WordPress. We talk about the future of WordPress because they are about to release a new version.

