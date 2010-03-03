Dishing with the 2008 Masters of Design

Marcel Wanders talked about the fairy tale that informed the design of the new Mondrian Hotel in Miami, and the fear he has to face down every time he begins a new project. John Maeda spoke of design’s hidden return on investment — its impact on an organization’s human resources.

The occasion was Fast Company’s Masters of Design gala, where Wanders and Maeda, both 2008 winners, held forth on the challenges and opportunities for design both in good times – and in rotten ones.

Listen in as they talk about Sleeping Beauty in South Beach, why digital design is often so unsatisfying, and the granny whose dying words to her granddaughter were, “F**k fear!”