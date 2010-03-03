Silicon Valley’s Newspaper Under Pressure

We’ve all heard that newspapers are struggling in the United States. Some, like the Christian Science Monitor, have even stopped printing and have moved all of their operations online. So, we wanted to visit Silicon Valley’s newspaper, the San Jose Mercury News (I used to read it as a kid growing up in the valley more than 30 years ago). Here we meet Mac Tully, the President and Publisher, and we talk about their efforts to move news online and how the economy is affecting their efforts.