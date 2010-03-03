advertisement
Tour of Seagate’s Drive Factory in China

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

We are proud to have Seagate as our sponsor. They make all of these videos and trips around the world possible, so we thought “Why not go and see how a hard drive is built?” Here’s the result where we visit Seagate’s factory in Wuxi, China. They build more than a million hard drives for laptops in this factory every week! Here we get a tour with Tan Leong Hooi, VP of Wuxi Manufacturing at Seagate. Thanks to everyone at Seagate who both makes this show possible and makes most of the world’s storage devices!

