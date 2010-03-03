advertisement
Guy Kawasaki Gives A Reality Check

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

One of our favorite business thinkers is Guy Kawasaki. He’s been a Silicon Valley insider for a long time and his latest book, Reality Check, doles out tons of great advice for entrepreneurs. Here we sit down with him in his home office to learn all sorts of stuff like why he would rather have Twitter than a cell phone.

