The World Wide Talk Show Host

Loic Le Meur runs the LeWeb conference, which just concluded last week in Paris, France. He also runs Seesmic, which is a startup that makes a variety of services and tools for what Loic calls “the instant Web.” I call it the World Wide talk show and say that Loic is host. We discuss how the web is turning real time thanks to services like Twitter, FriendFeed, and Seesmic, and how Seesmic enables a new style of video conversation.