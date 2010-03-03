advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tim O’Reilly Steers Us to a Post-Web-2.0 World, Part I

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Tim O’Reilly, head of O’Reilly Media, famous publisher of tech books and other things like Make Magazine and planner of conferences/expos like Web 2.0 Expo, takes me through the Web 2.0 wave of technologies and talks about the past few years since the last downturn.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life