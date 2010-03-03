advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tim O’Reilly Steers Us to a Post-Web-2.0 World, Part II

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Here we talk about why Tim sees himself as a mediocre business person (he’s not) and we talk about conferences, government, and how everything has always been in the cloud, plus more.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life