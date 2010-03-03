Exclusive: Seagate Introduces New HD Media Storage and Sharing Device

Problem: your relatives just got a new HDTV and you want to show off some videos or photos you shot on their screen. Question: what’s the easiest way to get your photos, video, or other media onto their screen? Solution: Seagate FreeAgent|Theater. It’s an HD media player which you hook up to their HDTV. You bring over your hard drive with photos, videos, music, and more and it plays it. No muss, no fuss. Here Jon Von Bronkhorst, of Seagate’s Consumer Solutions, gives us the first demo and explains how it works.