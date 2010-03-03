advertisement
Exclusive first look: Pogoplug brings easy file sharing to your home network

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

The PogoPlug is an example of a trend at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show: very simple gadgets that use the Internet to add new functionality. In this case really great file and media sharing. Learn more as Daniel Putterman, CEO and Jed Putterman, VP of Products, show off how easy it is to share file and photos.

