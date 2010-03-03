Part I: King of Tech Talk, Leo Laporte

Leo Laporte is on radio shows across the nation, most notably on KFI in Los Angeles and KGO in San Francisco, two of the most listened to radio stations in the world. His This Week in Tech show has the largest tech podcast audience on iTunes. He usually has the biggest tech audience of any live show on Stickam. People like Kevin Rose, founder of Digg, have launched their careers after being associated with him. Here we sit down for a fun talk with Leo at his studio in Petaluma, California to find out how he does it all.