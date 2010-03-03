advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tech PR in Troubled Times

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Joshua Reynolds oversees Hill and Knowlton’s global technology practice. He’s a PR guy and one of the best in the business so we went over to find out his view of the PR world as we continue in a cruddy economic climate. We also talk about tips for getting good PR in the social media world.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life