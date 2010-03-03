advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

David Allen On “Getting Things Done”

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

David Allen, author of “Getting Things Done, ” one of the best-selling productivity books of all times joins Robert Scoble to talk about the future of work and how to make the most of productivity while minimizing stress. Allen also talks about his upcoming GTD Summit.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life