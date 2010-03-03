First Look: Plinky Brings New Questions to Social Networking World

You know Twitter asks you “what are you doing?” Well, Plinky is a lot like Twitter but it asks you a different question every day. Not only that but it helps you answer it by bringing in other data from other services. Here founder Jason Shellen gives us first look and tells us what he is trying to do. Shellen was one of the first employees at Pyra, which made Blogger. That took him to Google where he headed up the Google Reader effort so it’s always interesting to see what he’s doing.