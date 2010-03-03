HP: The World’s Best Corporate Citizen?

HP may not be tops on Greenpeace’s Guide to Electronics, but the computing company has still scored another honor in the sustainability realm: Best Corporate Citizen, as determined by Corporate Responsibility Magazine. The company surpassed Dell last year as the top PC seller, but that hasn’t slowed down its commitment to doing good–HP received top billing on the list thanks to an impressive performance across seven categories (Environment, Climate Change, Human Rights, Philanthropy, Employee Relations, Financial Performance, and Governance).

Some of the other top 100 performers might surprise you. Much-maligned agriculture giant Monsanto ranked at number 31, McDonald’s came in at 49, and ExxonMobil ranked at 51. One notable absence from the list is Google, which is described by CRO publisher Jay Whitehead as “one of the least transparent companies ever.” It’s a tactic that works well when it comes to protecting technology from competitors, but it doesn’t serve Google in this case.

Despite some notable absences, this year’s list is generally encouraging. The top company’s score improved by 66% between 2009 and 2010, while the average score of companies on the list improved by 19%. Still, 40 companies from the 2009 list disappeared altogether–a statistic that could be explained by the impressive efforts of new entrants.

[Via Greenbiz]