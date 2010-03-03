Scenic Pacifica’s Green Treatment

It’s a topic you probably don’t want to think about, but there’s nothing that will improve many human lives around the world than a state of the art wastewater treatment plant. Pacifica has one of the best in the world, the state-of-the-art Calera Creek Water Recycling Plant. It turns raw sewage into clean water that supplies a wetland and keeps fish alive along with fertilizer that helps farmers grow better crops. All without using harsh chemicals that will be hard to clean out of the water and could cause ecological problems. It is one of the few solar-assisted plants in the world and Dave Gromm, director of wastewater collection and plant operations, gives us a tour to show us the latest in science and technology that this $53 million plant uses.
