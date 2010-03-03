Unigo Takes You To College

Are you a high school student looking at colleges? Unigo has a unique site where students who are already in college share their experiences and tell you the good and bad about their campuses, which is often more credible and interesting than the marketing materials that the colleges themselves will share with you. You can see the perspective of certain groups of students like how do the jocks like the campus vs. how the engineering students view it. Jordon Goldman, CEO of Uniqo, tells me about the site and his company.