Tour one of the last independently-owned radio stations in US

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Michael Zwerling is one of a dying breed: independent owner of a radio station in the United States. He owns 10, 000 watt KSCO, AM 1080 in Santa Cruz, California, and here he gives me a tour of the station and its transmission equipment. Lots of fun to see inside a radio station and learn why its towers are located over water.

