Crispin Porter + Bogusky vs. TBWA\Worldwide

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

Once upon a time, the ad marketplace was defined by Avis vs. Hertz or Bud vs. Miller. But in 2008, nothing got Madison Avenue buzzing like Microsoft’s long-awaited counter-attack to Apple’s “Get a Mac” campaign — and Apple’s equally anticipated riposte.

