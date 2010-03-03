Laugh Synergy: 30 Rock’s Best GE Jokes

When you’re as big as GE, it’s impossible not to be hurt in a downturn. But the company had good news on its 2008 highlight list too: the three-year-old Ecomagination division saw revenues rise 21% to $17 billion; investment in clean R&D doubled to $1.4 billion; NBC-Universal delivered the most-digital-Olympics-ever, via 2, 200 hours of live streaming video.
Nothing shows GE’s modern outlook more than its willingness to lampoon itself on TV’s 30 Rock, created by Tina Fey. “It adds to the humanity of the company, ” GE CEO Jeff Immelt told Fast Company at a GE party at, yes, 30 Rockefeller Center. ” 30 Rock is a way for us to poke fun at big corporate culture and not be defensive about it, ” agrees Steve Fludder, the new chief of Ecomagination. “I just showed a clip yesterday at a GE meeting, ” NBC head Jeff Zucker says.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens