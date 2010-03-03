advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Jeff Bezos – “What’s dangerous is not to evolve”

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

Amazon may have started out simply, selling books online, but these days it peddles everything from pickled carrots to two-carat diamond rings. The Internet’s biggest retailer says it logged the best holiday season in its history despite the rough economy. CEO Jeff Bezos credits the $4 billion the company spent on R&D over the past decade.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life