A talk with medical informatics app Epocrates co-founder

Epocrates is an app that helps medical doctors get access to the latest knowledge on diseases and diagnosis. It also checks to make sure they are prescribing the right drugs and that there aren’t bad interaction effects between drugs if they are prescribing multiple drugs. Here co-founder Jeff Tangney talks to me about the company. In a separate video, to come shortly, we get a demo and talk to a Stanford Hospital doctor who is using the system.
