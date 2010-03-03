advertisement
Search interface done better than Google

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Leapfish goes way beyond Google’s search by bringing you tons of results from all sorts of different places on the Internet as you type — including from Google. This is the search UI that Google would do, if it were starting today. Here CEO Ben Behrouzi talks to me about his company, his background, and shows me where Leapfish is going.

