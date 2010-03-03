A new way to work with Zoho

Think you know what work might look like in the future? Zoho’s evangelist (and guy who setup their data center) Raju Vegesna shows me how he can gather data from the Internet, process it in a spreadsheet, and build a report — all within minutes using Zoho’s free services. Oh, and all while he could be collaborating with coworkers from around the world on live data. This is a new way to work and it’s pretty exciting to think about how cloud-based technologies like Zoho’s suite of applications will change how we’ll work
