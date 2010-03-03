advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Brightstorm profits off of high school SAT preparation videos

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Brightstorm is a service that helps high school students prepare for SAT tests with fun videos done by high school teachers who show you how to do better on the test and help you prepare. Here you learn more about how Brightstorm’s business works and you get a look at the service with CEO Jeff Marshall.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life