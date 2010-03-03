Stanford Doctor demonstrates how he uses Epocrates

A doctor walks in and gives you a diagnosis. Does she or he know everything about that disease? All the possible treatments? Does she know about all the possible interactions that your drugs can have? She would if she were carrying around an iPhone with Epocrates loaded on it. Here Stanford University Doctor Andrew Newman shows off how he uses Epocrates in his practice. He says it’s transformative. Oh, and he takes devices over to poor nations and trains doctors around the world on how to use the system. This brings modern healthcare into the poorest hospital.