A visit to Gist.com finds a new way to get value from email

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Gist is a new kind of service: one that helps you better manage your social connections. Particularly those that you build in email. T.A. McCann shows me the latest version and talks about how Gist.com will save you time in managing your real social network.

