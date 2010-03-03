State of the startup industry with Demo Conference’s Chris Shipley and Venture Beat’s Matt Marshall

Chris Shipley has traveled the world for more than a decade now looking for great startups for launching at the Demo Conference that she runs. This year 39 companies will show their products and services for the first time. Recently Chris announced that she would be handing the conference over to Venture Beat’s co-founder Matt Marshall (the handoff will take place gradually over the next year) and we talk about both that and what both of these people are seeing in the startup world.