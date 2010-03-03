advertisement
Evri brings a unique discovery mechanism to the world of news

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Evri is a company you might not notice unless you look at the bottom of the Washington Post’s news pages and see a little widget there that connects people, places, and things, together in a unique way. It looks simple, but the technology underneath is pretty wild and here we talk with Evri’s CTO, Deep Dhillon, who shows us what Evri is doing and tells us what is behind this innovative Seattle company.

