Evri brings a unique discovery mechanism to the world of news

Evri is a company you might not notice unless you look at the bottom of the Washington Post’s news pages and see a little widget there that connects people, places, and things, together in a unique way. It looks simple, but the technology underneath is pretty wild and here we talk with Evri’s CTO, Deep Dhillon, who shows us what Evri is doing and tells us what is behind this innovative Seattle company.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens