Another example of advertising of future? Part I of Widgetbucks

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

In another example of how advertising is changing, Widgetbucks is a performance-based ad technology with 26, 000 publishers. Two terabytes of data every day flow through its system. Whew. Matt Hulett, CEO, gives me a tour of his offices in Seattle, WA — he used to work at Real Networks. This is part I, in the second part of our interview he shows us how it works.

