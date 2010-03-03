Another example of advertising of future? Part II of Widgetbucks

In another example of how advertising is changing, Widgetbucks is a performance-based ad technology with 26, 000 publishers. Two terabytes of data every day flow through its system. Whew. CEO Matt Hulett gives me a tour of his offices in Seattle, WA — he used to work at Real Networks. This is the second part of the interview where he shows me how the technology works. In part I he gives me a tour of the Seattle-based company and explains some of the business behind it.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens