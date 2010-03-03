Super-Slick Ferrari 599 Electric Hybrid Revealed in Geneva

Hot off the heels of Porsche’s reveal of its 918 Spyder plug-in hybrid concept, Ferrari has unveiled a snazzy hybrid electric supercar of its own: the Ferrari 599. The bright green concept vehicle, revealed at this week’s Geneva Auto Show, is based on Ferrari’s 599 GTB Fiorano. The car is Ferrari’s first attempt at entering the hybrid market.

Of course, the supercar offers the usual impressive Ferrari stats–200 mph, zero to 60 in 3.5 seconds, and 125 mph in 10.5 seconds–albeit without the traditional roar of the engine associated with Italian speed demons. That’s because the V12 engine is coupled with a silent electric motor that captures energy from braking or slowing down.

Ferrari didn’t design the 599 out of pure concern for the planet. The hybrid system will help the automaker comply with the E.U.’s emissions regulations–as well as any future CO2 regulations implemented elsewhere. The 599 is much less CO2-intensive than its gasoline-powered predecessor, with emissions cuts of 35% and mileage of 25 mpg (compared to the traditional 599’s 16 mpg).

The hybrid 599 is still just a concept for now, but Ferrari hopes that the technology will be available in three to five years. Eventually, the automaker hopes to have a hybrid option for all of its vehicles. Sounds like a smart–and necessary–move to us.