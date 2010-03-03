Who decides what is acceptable?

A few days ago an employee within Citi cut off the internet business account of a customer, Fabulis. The Citi employee determined Fabulis breached Citi rules for what internet business accounts Citi is prepared to support.

In

fact it was a mistake. The employee made what seems to be a serious

misjudgment that the Fabulis website contained pornography. The site

didn’t contain pornography and didn’t breach Citi’s standards (although

perhaps the content did breach the individual’s personal standards

regarding sexual orientation) and the account has been reinstated.

Lots

of interesting issues, but from a corporate responsibility perspective

I am most fascinated by the question of whose values should be applied

and how, by a corporation operating across regions, countries and

cultures.

Citi’s clarification of the situation

for Internet Business Accounts includes the statement “we will continue

to reserve the right to decline or suspend an account if we find

illegal or discriminatory content, or if the site involves gambling or

pornography.” Citi is clearly defining a set of standards, beyond

legal, that they will require their customers to adhere to.

I have written a couple of posts suggesting that we should include sustainability criteria

in selecting our target customers. This approach from Citi takes things

a step further by refusing to do business with customers that are

carrying out activities that do not meet certain standards, although

they are legal.

I

believe that a fundamental characteristic of corporate responsibility

is ‘beyond compliance’. On a related note, as I once wrote in a blog, I

believe that ‘legal doesn’t equal sustainable’.

But

in practice, and employee error aside, when you start refusing to do

business, the challenge is twofold. First, whose standards define what

constitutes discriminatory content, pornography and gambling? Are Sports Illustrated’s

‘paint-on’ swim suits considered to be porn? Are state lotteries

gambling? Are ethnic, gender or sexually oriented websites

discriminatory?