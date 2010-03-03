iPad Rumors: E-Book Pricing, Launch Dates, and Wi-fi

The iPad may, or may not be, just 20-odd days away from store shelves, but there’s still room for rumors to swirl. The latest ones are actually fascinating stuff for Apple fans, as they concern its launch date, and e-book pricing.

Launch Date: To Delay or Not to Delay?

Steve Jobs was vague about details at the launch, but that’s okay–the iPad is clearly in production, and the delivery mechanisms are gearing up. So much so that several sources are pointing at a Friday March 26 U.S. launch, at 6 p.m. in a style reminiscent of the original iPhone’s launch. Store employees will get training starting from March 10, and the big ad campaigns will hit March 15. That’s all for the Wi-fi-only version of course, and if Steve is reliable the 3G version will hit about 30 days later.

But Canacord Adams analyst Peter Misek is peddling a different message. According to party pooper Pete, a manufacturing bottleneck at Hon Hai Precision has put the squeeze on iPad production, and resulted in delays. The upshot: 300,000 units will be available at launch, instead of a predicted million or so units. This has led Peter to speculate on a one month delay to the launch (a very un-Apple event,) and has led others to wonder if the launch will be limited to the U.S. at first. We’re skeptical on this, as it all sounds like the kind of mistake Cupertino tries very very hard to avoid.

Wi-fi Models to Outstrip 3G Ones–Or So Says AT&T

Chalk this one up under “Huh?” since it makes little sense given the seeming enthusiasm for the 3G-enabled iPad version, but AT&T’s CEO Randall Stephenson is now on record as saying he expects the iPad to be a mainly “Wi-Fi driven product.” Why’s he thinking about this? Because while he expects Apple’s products to remain key to AT&T revenues for “quite some time” (no end to exclusivity, then) he doesn’t expect the iPad to generate many more “subscriptions” for AT&T. Odd that, given that we’ve heard that the iPad won’t be a data-subscription 3G device in the U.S. and instead you’ll be able to dip in and out of paying for AT&T’s service–similar to the way some 3G data systems work in Europe.