Best Website Measurement System: Quantcast, Part II

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Do you run a website? Do you want to know more about the traffic that’s visiting it? Then you need to use Quantcast. It is one of a group of services like Alexa and Compete that help you see how many people are visiting your site. Here’s CEO and co-founder Konrad Feldman shows why Quantcast is better than its competitors and also just how much detail you can now see. This is the second part of the interview. In the first part Konrad explains what makes Quantcast different.

