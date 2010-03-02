Seattle’s Sortuv and its iPhone app helps you find restaurants “sort of” like other restaurants

Seattle’s startup scene is pretty interesting and here is an example. Sortuv has a different idea for search. Can they help you find things that are “sort of” like other things? For instance, can you find a BBQ place in Seattle that is “sort of” like Salt Lick, which is a famous BBQ restaurant in Austin, Texas? Here Jim Heising, founder of Sortuv, explains more about his company and the technology behind its iPhone app called “Near + Now.”