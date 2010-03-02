advertisement
Seattle’s Sortuv and its iPhone app helps you find restaurants “sort of” like other restaurants

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Seattle’s startup scene is pretty interesting and here is an example. Sortuv has a different idea for search. Can they help you find things that are “sort of” like other things? For instance, can you find a BBQ place in Seattle that is “sort of” like Salt Lick, which is a famous BBQ restaurant in Austin, Texas? Here Jim Heising, founder of Sortuv, explains more about his company and the technology behind its iPhone app called “Near + Now.”

