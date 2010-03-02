advertisement
Cisco’s visionary SVP shares about how Web 2.0 is affecting business

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Nick Earle, SVP at Cisco, talks to me about what he’s seeing happen inside the enterprise thanks to Web 2.0. Customization. Social networking. Changes to data centers and cloud computing. All that and more came up in this 30 minute interview. Earle is co-author of a book on this topic, too, called Mesh Collaboration.

