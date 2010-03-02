advertisement
New Avaak wireless camera system puts low-cost video to the web

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Do you need to put a video camera on an entry way? Or maybe build a baby monitor or a traffic monitor? Well Avaak has a cool wireless camera system for you. Low cost (under $300). It works wirelessly and without power cords. Here I get a demonstration of this new wireless camera system that is being announced this week at the Demo Conference.

