Tapulous ships second version of best-selling iPhone game

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Tapulous is one of the most popular app development companies for the iPhone and tonight they shipped the second version of Tap Tap Revenge. Here CEO Bart Decrem introduces the team, talks about the latest news (millions of users!) and then I get a demo.

