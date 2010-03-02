advertisement
Tatango, a cool startup, turns on reality TV show about itself

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Tatango is a cool startup located in Bellingham, Washington, USA, and they just turned on TatangoTV. Here we visit their offices, and learn what’s behind their live TV show. We also get a tour, learn about their business (they make SMS notification systems for college kids and businesses) and meet their team.

